GOVERNMENT TO NAME, SHAME CHIEFDOMS INVOLVED IN CHILD MARRIAGES





Government says it will start naming and shaming chiefdoms practicing early and forced child marriages as part of efforts to end the vice.





Speaking at Ndeke grounds in Mazabuka, Monday afternoon, Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Doreen Mwamba, raised alarm over continued instances of child marriages.





She stated that government wants children to explore their full potential without being forced into marriage, further noting plans to strengthen the law to end the practice.





Mwamba added that government has embarked on training Child Protection Teams across the country to ensure children’s rights are upheld.





Meanwhile, Mazabuka Central Ward Councilor, Chrisphine Hamangaba, appealed to the community to support government efforts in protecting children against various societal ills.



Byta FM