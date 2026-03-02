GOVERNMENT TO REVOKE ZAMFRESH SUPERVISORS’ PERMITS  ACCUSED OF MANHANDLING A FEMALE EMPLOYEE

GOVERNMENT TO REVOKE ZAMFRESH SUPERVISORS’ PERMITS



Government has announced it will recommend the revocation of work permits for Chinese supervisors accused of manhandling a female employee at Zamfresh.





Labour Commissioner Givens Muntengwa explained that the Ministry of Labour and Social Security had reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.





Muntengwa stressed that the conduct of the supervisors was unacceptable and contravened Zambia’s labour laws.





He emphasised that the government would not tolerate mistreatment of workers by foreign nationals.





Yesterday, Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the cashier was restrained after allegedly attempting to flee with company funds.





Kaitisha noted that investigators recovered K7,500 suspected to have been stolen during the commotion.





She added that another suspect, believed to have acted with the cashier, escaped and remains on the run as police continue their investigations.