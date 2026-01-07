GOVERNMENT URGED TO REGULATE FIREWORKS DISPLAYS BY RESTRICTING THEM TO DESIGNATED AREA.





Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ), has urged the government to regulate fireworks displays by restricting them to designated areas away from residential neighborhoods, limiting their duration and timing.





Speaking in an interview, MQHZ Director General, Dr. Quincy Mwabu, said while a complete ban on fireworks may be difficult to enforce due to cultural and social traditions, urgent measures are needed to protect public health.





Dr. Mwabu’s comment follows the recent incident where a 76-year-old woman of Lusaka died of high blood pressure (BP) triggered by loud fireworks.





He said loud fireworks can trigger panic and accidents, further emphasizing that loud fireworks can pose serious health risks, particularly for older adults and people with high blood pressure, heart conditions, or anxiety.





Dr. Mwabu, said sudden, intense noises can trigger dangerous spikes in blood pressure, potentially leading to life-threatening medical emergencies further calling on Healthcare facilities to be prepared during festive periods to respond promptly to cases triggered by fireworks-related stress, ensuring timely care for vulnerable individuals.





And Dr. Mwabu, has called on the government through the Ministry of Health to conduct public awareness campaigns to highlight the risks for vulnerable populations.



By Ennie Kishiki Mutepuka.

Yar FM.