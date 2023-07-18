GOVERNMENT WILL PAY ALL YOUR ALLOWANCES, HH ASSURES COPPER QUEENS

By Darious Kapembwa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured the Copper Queens in New Zealand that their allowances will be paid following his instruction to the Minister of Finance.

The national women’s football tean, the Copper Queens have faced administrative glitches in the area of delayed daily allowances from the Ministry of Finance, and social media is awash with all manner of speculation about the situation in camp ahead of the first game due this Saturday against Japan.

But the Head of State addressed the team in New Zealand virtually, assuring them that all administrative issues that are lingering on would be addressed.

President Hichilema said he had engaged the Ministry of Finance and the private sector to ensure that the team does not experience any issues during the course of the FIFA World Cup tournament.

He urged the girls to remain focused and make the 20 million Zambians proud.

“…yesterday’s good news of our [men’s national team] lifting the COSAFA [Cup] is wonderful and good encouragement to you. And I am sure you can take a leaf from there that you too must deliver, and we are proud of you and we are confident of you,” he said on Monday. “We will give you all the support. I am told a few administrative issues, I have been briefed, I have already told the Minister of Finance and I have talked to a couple of guys in the private sector to make sure that we give you the full support as you work for us Zambians, as you represent us at the highest stage because we have never qualified before so you are the first ones. So we really, really, want to make sure that you are able to perform and deliver; and administrative things that are needed must be provided to you.”

The President urged the girls to trust him on his promise to pay all their outstanding allowances.

“You can take my word on that, please remain focused. You will hear a lot from elsewhere. People talk a lot when you are at a stage where you are now, the level you are operating at now. A lot of people take interest; some positive, some negative, remain focused,” President Hichilema said. “If I have to share something with you from my personal experience, remain focused, just eyes on the ball. Media say things, friends say things; everyone else will say things, just eyes on the ball. And we know we believe looking at the quality you bring to the table, the scoring capability, team work, defence, midfield, we are confident you will do it. So, do your part, your government will do its part. Yes, there are one or two things I heard not yet done, it will be done; please take my word it will be done.”

During the same conversation with the team, coach Bruce Mwape told the President that the team was ready and would not disappoint.

Captain Barbra Banda thanked the government for facilitating goal keeper Hazel Nali’s continued stay in New Zealand after she was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

She also requested the Head of State to look into the welfare of her team mates drawn from the Zambia Army, Zambia Police, and Zambia Air Force in terms of ranks.

Banda also requested President Hichilema to facilitate in helping secure land for the Copper Queens where they can investment when their ‘short’ careers come to an end.

President Hichilema took note of the requests, promising to look into them with relevant officers and ministries.

THE MAST