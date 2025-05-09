GOVERNMENT WINNING LOCUST FIGHT IN WESTERN PROVINCE



Western Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Simomo Akapelwa says government has made significant progress in tackling the red locust infestation that recently threatened several districts in the province.





Speaking during a live interview on Oblate Radio Liseli this morning, Mr. Akapelwa assured the public that both aerial and ground spraying interventions have been effective in reducing locust populations in affected areas.





“The situation is under control, thanks to the swift and coordinated response by government through the Ministry of Agriculture and cooperating partners,” said Mr. Akapelwa.





He revealed that a total of 8,940 hectares have been aerially sprayed using both malathion and metarhizium biopesticides, while ground operations have covered an additional 444 hectares.





Districts such as Limulunga, Sioma, Sikongo, and Nalolo were among the hardest hit, prompting emergency spraying in areas like Ushaa, Nangili, Kaanja, Sinjembela, and Salala Plain.





Accompanied by Provincial Agricultural Coordinator (PACO) Mr. Rodwell Muntanga, the Permanent Secretary also announced an upcoming public education campaign to equip community members with the knowledge to identify and report red locust sightings.



“This proactive step will enhance early detection and reporting, allowing us to respond more swiftly in the future,” Mr. Akapelwa added.





Adding to the remarks, PACO Mr. Rodwell Muntanga commended the field officers and partner institutions for their dedication and timely response.





“Our teams have worked around the clock under tough conditions. We are committed to protecting our farmers and ensuring that crop production is not compromised by these pests,” he said.





Safe guarding the food basket in Western Province, remains top on goverment’s agricultural priority list.



Issued by:

Mwakoi Njekwa (Mr)

Principal Public Relations Officer, Western Province.