MORGAN MUUNDA HAILS GOVERNMENT'S BROAD-BASED DEVELOPMENT TRANSFORMING ZAMBIA'S FUTURE





By Wagon Media | Lusaka, August 9, 2025



Zambia is experiencing a new era of growth and transformation, powered by the strategic leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. Morgan Muunda, aspiring Member of Parliament for Chawama, recently praised the government’s wide-ranging reforms that are reshaping the country’s social and economic landscape.





Muunda commended the unprecedented recruitment of over 21,000 health workers—comprising more than 6,000 medical officers, 12,000 nurses and midwives, 3,000 environmental health specialists, and 300 dentists. This milestone reflects the administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the healthcare sector and resolving long-standing service gaps.





The government’s proactive handling of health emergencies, such as cholera outbreaks, saw thousands of volunteers deployed on the ground—many of whom have since been integrated into formal roles. This initiative not only protected communities but also provided long-term employment, particularly for youth and women.





In mining, Muunda highlighted the revival of previously defunct mines such as Shaft 28 and Kalengwa, and the revitalization of major operations at Mopani and Konkola. These efforts have reinvigorated the sector, safeguarded thousands of jobs, and increased national revenue. He further noted the government’s support for cooperative gold mining, which is empowering communities and ensuring inclusive participation in resource development.





The effective use of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has fueled community-level infrastructure projects, improving public services and quality of life across constituencies.





Agriculture has also seen major advancements. The construction of the Kafulafuta Dam marks a major step forward in irrigation and water resource management, with additional dam projects in the pipeline. The distribution of essential farming inputs—such as seeds, fertilizer, and machinery—has boosted productivity and strengthened food security.





Education and infrastructure are equally on the rise, with new schools being built, more teachers hired, and ongoing investments in roads, bridges, and public facilities that improve connectivity and commerce.





Social empowerment initiatives are creating new opportunities for vulnerable populations, including youth, women, and orphans, integrating them into development programs that improve livelihoods and uplift communities.





Muunda also applauded efforts to enhance governance, transparency, and security through strengthened institutional partnerships and increased accountability, particularly in tackling violence and drug abuse.





“This comprehensive development strategy clearly reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable progress,” said Muunda. “We are seeing real, impactful change in the daily lives of our people.”





As Zambia moves forward, its people’s unity, resilience, and visionary leadership remain the pillars of a brighter, more inclusive future.



