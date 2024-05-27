GOVT CAN LOCATE ABDUCTED JAY JAY IF ONLY THERE IS POLITICAL WILL ON THE PART OF PRESIDENT HH- Peter Sinkamba

GOVT CAN LOCATE ABDUCTED JAY JAY IF ONLY THERE IS POLITICAL WILL ON THE PART OF PRESIDENT HH

By Peter Sinkamba

In the last 30 years, the Zambian government has invested heavily in public security systems. Among key investments are ZICTA and the US$210 million Safe City National Command Centre in Lusaka, aimed at having a unified communication system to enhance security and peace in the country through installation of street cameras in key places across the country.

No doubt about it, we have systems in place to prevent crime by providing reliable and comprehensive security measures.

The law enforcement agencies have enhanced technological systems in place to detect the crime long before it takes place and thereby put in place crime preventive measures.

For example, the National Command Centre, Safe City Project has incorporated in the project systems such as the E- Policing, Installation of a 4G Wireless Broadband Trucking Network, a Transmission Coalition Emergency response system network, video surveillance system cameras and the installation of the intelligence traffic systems among others.

The abduction of Jay Jay was clearly a planned move. Obviously the abductors used cars and roads. Obviously, they used cell phones in their communications before and during the abduction. They must have driven on one or two roads that are linked to the video surveillance system cameras and other intelligence traffic systems, among others. Obviously, the abductors have continued to use cell phones and cars ever since the abduction.

Therefore, with political will, Jay Jay would have been found by now.

Political will, especially at presidency is key in matters of national importance like this.

I recall in July 1991. I was one of the political leaders invited to State House by the President at the time, Dr. Kaunda to deliberate on the Mvunga Constitution Review Report and Draft Constitution. Six of my fellow delegates were from the Copperbelt. So we arrived a day earlier. In the evening, we went for a party in Makeni area. On our way back from the party around midnight, one of our colleagues was ambushed and abducted by unknown people. We reported to Police. No action was taken to find our colleague.

The following morning, we went for the meeting at State House. Before the meeting started, we informed Dr. Kaunda that our colleague was abducted the previous evening by unknown people in Makeni area. In the meeting was the then Minister of Home Affairs General Kingsley Chinkuli.

The President immediately directed General Chinkuli to find our colleague within two hours. And he adjourned the meeting for two hours. Within an hour, General Chinkuli came back, and reported that Police have just found the delegate in Lilayi area.

At the time, there were no cell phones. There was no ZICTA. There was no Safe City National Command Centre. But there was political will. And public security systems were very efficient.

My appeal to President Hakainde Hichilema: as President of the Republic of Zambia, invoke political will in this Jay Jay’s abduction case, and for sure, he will be found. Your silence is not golden in this case.