GOVT CHANGING ELECTORAL RULES BEHIND CLOSED DOORS.

………Stakeholders raise alarm over biometric voting, voter register changes, and lack of public consultation as 2026 elections approach.





A wave of concern is sweeping across Zambia’s political and civil society landscape as revelations emerge that the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) may be secretly implementing sweeping electoral changes ahead of the 2026 general elections





Political activist Michael Zephaniah Phiri has sounded the alarm, warning that the UPND government is “quietly rewriting the electoral rulebook” under the cover of national mourning and public distraction.



“While the country is fixated on who can or cannot view a body, the very foundation of our democracy is being tampered with silently, strategically, and dangerously,” Phiri stated.





According to Phiri and corroborated by sources close to the Ministry of Justice, a draft Statutory Instrument (SI) introducing biometric voting is reportedly awaiting approval. If passed, the SI would fundamentally alter Zambia’s voting process without undergoing parliamentary scrutiny.



“The Electoral Process Act gives ECZ powers, yes but bypassing Parliament, avoiding public debate, and implementing such radical change via a Statutory Instrument? That’s not modernization. That’s manipulation,” Phiri warned.





Critics argue that biometric voting, while common in many democracies, must be introduced with full transparency and strong safeguards. The ECZ has yet to issue any detailed brief or public communication on how the new system will work, or how it will impact voter inclusion.





Beyond technology, Phiri also raised serious alarm about the planned “cleanup” of the voters’ register a move he believes could be used to systematically eliminate certain voter groups.





“There’s no clarity on how this cleanup will happen, who will supervise it, or whether an independent audit will follow. What we risk is mass disenfranchisement disguised as data hygiene,” he said.





Observers note that voter register changes, especially without clear guidelines and public oversight, may disproportionately affect rural voters, many of whom lack access to digital systems or up-to-date IDs.





Stakeholders are demanding clarity on the type of voting and results transmission technology planned for use in 2026. Despite the ticking clock, the ECZ has not disclosed details on vendors, system oversight, or contingency plans in the event of technological failures.





“No one knows what kind of technology will be used. No one knows who is supplying it. There are no guarantees for system integrity or data protection. That is not reform. That is regression,” Phiri charged.





Phiri emphasized that the ECZ’s constitutional independence does not exempt it from accountability to the public.



“Independence is not a licence to operate in secrecy. Electoral changes must be openly discussed. Stakeholder engagement is not a courtesy it is a constitutional obligation,” he declared.





Civil society leaders and opposition figures are now under pressure to demand immediate answers and full disclosure from both the ECZ and the Ministry of Justice.





In response to mounting criticism, an ECZ official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that discussions around biometric systems and voter verification methods are ongoing but emphasized that “no final decisions have been made.”





“We are still in the consultation phase, and any changes will follow legal procedures,” the official said, without addressing the concerns raised about lack of public engagement or clarity.





With just over a year before Zambians return to the polls, concerns are mounting that the integrity of the electoral process is being compromised through quiet, unchallenged reforms.





“If we wait until the SI is passed, until the register is purged, until the machines are switched on we will have no moral ground to contest the results. The time to act is now,” Phiri cautioned.



