GOVT DEFENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S SON OVER ZNS COMMISSIONING CLAIMS





The Ministry of Information and Media has clarified that President Hakainde Hichilema’s son, Lt. Habwela Hichilema, earned his place in the Zambia National Service (ZNS) on merit, not privilege.





Speaking at a joint press briefing with ZNS in Lusaka, Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said Lt. Hichilema successfully passed the mandatory Officers Selection Board, which includes rigorous medical, physical, oral, and written assessments, before completing the standard training programme.



Mr. Kawana emphasized that Lt. Hichilema received no special treatment. To avoid bias from instructors, he trained under a different name and lived under the same conditions as other cadets, sharing meals, dormitories, and participating fully in bush exercises.



Lt. Hichilema reportedly faced disciplinary measures when warranted, dug his own trench during field training, and only revealed his identity after commissioning.





The PS noted that Lt. Hichilema earned the respect of his peers through humility, resilience, and hard work, exemplifying the ZNS motto: “To Train the Willing and Unwilling.”



Diamond TV

Thabo Kawana writes….



Fellow citizens;



This morning alongside Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr. Mambo Hamaundu and officers from the Zambia National Service (ZNS), we held a joint press briefing.





Our joint press briefing follows some misinformation that was being spread on various social media platforms, after some people learned that the President’s son was one of the several Zambians commissioned as ZNS officers, a few days ago.





Below are the highlights;



✅ On 25th August, 2025 we shall be having medicals for the 1092 identified individuals.





✅ Those who successfully pass the medical tests will proceed to commence the ZNS Voluntary Training





✅ It is our anticipation that training should commence by September 1, 2025 and training will be undertaken at Chiwoko in Katete, Chishimba camp in Kasama and in Kitwe.





✅ Basic military training, agriculture and national values and principles will be compulsory.





Thabo Kawana

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Information and Media