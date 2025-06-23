GOVT DENIES AUTHORIZING MINING AT SENSELI MINE



….. reaffirms commitment to legal and safe mining practices





Lusaka… Monday June 23, 2025



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has dismissed reports claiming that it authorized mining activities at Senseli Mine in Chingola, Copperbelt Province.





Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Hon. Paul Kabuswe, clarified that Senseli Mine remains a private operation.





He said that the government is engaging with its owners to ensure all activities are formalized in accordance with mining regulations.



Mr. Kabuswe reiterated the government’s dedication to promoting safe and lawful mining practices.





He noted that security agencies are collaborating closely to ensure an orderly regularization process.



“The government does not condone illegal mining,” Hon. Kabuswe stated. “We are in discussions with the owners of Senseli Mine to formalize their operations, guaranteeing compliance with safety and legal standards.”





The Minister further explained that Chingola Member of Parliament, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, visited the mine over the weekend—not to endorse unauthorized mining, but to advise miners on the importance of operating within the law.





In a related development, Hon. Kabuswe confirmed that all illegal miners at KCM’s Nchanga Mine were instructed to vacate the premises last Saturday, underscoring the government’s zero-tolerance policy toward unlawful mining.





Security personnel have been deployed to the area to restore order.



The Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development remains steadfast in fostering a well-regulated mining sector that prioritizes safety, environmental protection, and sustainable development.





Issued by:

Shamwinda Tembo

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development