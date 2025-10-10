GOVT DENIES CLAIMS OF MISMANAGEMENT AT STATE HOUSE

GOVERNMENT DENIES CLAIMS OF MISMANAGEMENT AT STATE HOUSE



The Ministry of Information and Media has dismissed allegations circulating on the Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook page that Dr. Oliver Kalabo, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet and Permanent Secretary at State House, flouted regulations governing the sale of government assets.





In a statement issued by Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana, the government described the claims, published on 7th October 2025, as false and misleading.





The Ministry clarified that the vehicles in question were classified as unserviceable, obsolescent, or obsolete, and their disposal adhered to established public asset management laws. The Committee of Survey recommended that unserviceable vehicles at State House be sold internally to employees, while other assets located at the Government Stores Department be disposed of through public auction for security reasons.





Dr. Kalabo, the statement noted, was granted authority by the Secretary to the Treasury on 22nd October 2024 to implement the Committee of Survey’s recommendations.





The Ministry emphasized that the Access to Information Act provides a legal avenue for verifying such matters and warned that spreading false information about public officials constitutes a violation of the Cyber Crimes Act, punishable by law.





Permanent Secretary Kawana urged members of the public and media to verify information before publication and reminded them that the law exists to promote transparency and accountability in government operations.