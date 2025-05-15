GOV’T DIRECTS ZNS TO BOOST INCOME-MOPPING-UP ACTIVITIES TO SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE MANDATE



Government has directed the Zambia National Service (ZNS) to boost the Institution’s income-generating ventures to assist in bridging the financing gap surrounding the procurement of capital machinery for Land Development Branch and construction equipment for Builders Brigade.





Defence Minister Honourable Ambrose Lwiji Lufuma has acknowledged the potential of ZNS to engage in commercial projects, urging Service Command to heighten the Institution’s commercial footprint to generate adequate resources that can support the replacement of aging equipment and procurement of additional ones.





Speaking during the inspection tour of road works undertaken by ZNS Land Development Branch at ZNS Kafue Training School recently, the Hon Minister underscored the need for the effective equipping of the Service, indicating that Government may fund procurement of machinery and equipment for Defence Wings, but was quick to stress the need for the Services to invest in initiatives that are self-sustaining.





“Government might provide money for equipment, but that may not be able to do so indefinitely. This is why it is important for the Service to be equipped so it can sustain itself and continue delivering development works,” Hon Lufuma said.





The Minister, however, paid glowing tribute to the ZNS leadership for aligning Service operations with Government’s vision of creating a Defence Force that is not only combat-ready but also development driven and resource conscious.





Earlier, the ZNS Commander, Lieutenant General Engineer Maliti Solochi II, highlighted the need for additional equipment to help enhance the Service’s capacity to undertake mega infrastructure development projects across the country.



The ZNS Commander indicated that while ZNS has well trained and task-ready personnel, inadequate machinery and equipment remain a key limitation in meeting rising demand for construction works.





“What we lack is equipment. The personnel is readily available and in cases where we do not have enough, we are able to outsource and employ as dictated by need,” Lt Gen Solochi stated.



He asserted that when ZNS uses its own equipment on government-assigned projects, the overall cost of execution is reduced significantly while at the same time reinforcing the reputation and engineering capability of the Defence Force.





“Using our own equipment sets a tone of ZNS engineering standards that we can handle anything government tasks us to do. However, the machinery we have now is old and only suitable for small scale works. For major road construction works, speed is critical to avoid inconveniencing road users and that requires a good number of functional, modern machines,” the Commander explained.





Lt Gen Solochi also emphasized the critical need for the adequate capitalization of ZNS, noting that the action would not only enhance the Service’s operational capacity but also enable it to explore the forging of highly strategic partnerships with Local Authorities aimed at assisting government to effectively rehabilitate feeder and upgrading township roads across the country.





“The bituminous roads we have worked on so far were completed using aging equipment. We can imagine the kind of progress we could make if modern machinery was available. We would undoubtedly be able to complete projects faster and at a lower cost,” he observed.





In addition to the completed works at the Kafue Training School, which include refurbished hostels, modern ablution blocks, washing troughs and paved roads, the ZNS Commander also announced that plans are underway to upgrade to bituminous standard the gravel road running from Kafue Road to the Training School, to be funded by the Road Development Agency (RDA).



ZNS