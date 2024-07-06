GOVT DISMISSES ALLEGATIONS BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT EDAGR LUNGU

Highlights from the media engagement held by the Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa;

REMARKS BY THE FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU THAT HIS LEGACY IS ANCHORED ON THE CITIZENS REMEMBERING HIM USHERING A CONSTITUTION WHICH IS ADMIRED BY MANY CITIZENS

✅ The Minister has described as It is shocking remarks made by former president Edger Lungu that he delivered a constitution which is admired by many in 2016.

✅ Government has disputed the former president’s statement saying it is unsubstantiated noting that he will be remembered for a legacy anchored on violation of the rule of law, political violence and caderism.

✅ For example, the former First Lady Esther Lungu was getting an illegal allocation of funds through the National Assembly the vote of arrogance, an office which doesn’t get funding through the National budget.

✅ In 2016, the former president directed his Ministers to continue holding office against the provisions of the constitution which stipulates that once Parliament is dissolved, Ministers cease to hold office.

✅ Additionally, He refused to handover power to the former Speaker of the National Assembly when a petition was raised.

THE EXPULSION OF NINE MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT BY PF LEADER MILES SAMPA AND THE SUBSEQUENT ORDER BY THE COURTS ;

✅ The subsequent end result of Mr. Sampa’s decision is in line with the constitution section 72 (2) which dictates that the nine seats be declared vacant.

✅ Mr. Mweetwa said it is absurd for Mr. Lungu to allege that the declaration of the nine seats as vacant is a brutal political assault on the separation of power.

✅ It is not the UPND’s making that Mr. Miles Sampa had to expel the nine Members of Parliament.

✅ Government finds it contradictory and a mockery that the same people who were saying that Miles Sampa had no legal right to expel the Members of Parliament when they are the ones who accepted the amendments of who to represent the opposition in Parliament.

✅ The Minister noted that the former president should understand that what the Patriotic Front Party is going through is self inflicted injury and should be resolved within the party itself.

✅ Government needs a strong opposition to provide checks and balances rather an opposition causing chaos in the country.

STATEMENT THAT THE PARLIAMENTARY INTEGRITY IS BEING UNDERMINED BY THE EXECUTIVE;

✅ The executive has no role and hand in the works of the National Assembly of Zambia.

✅ The National Assembly of Zambia functions in accordance with its standing orders, the rules and regulations and precedents obtaining within practice of the Parliamentary dispensation, the constitution and other laws.