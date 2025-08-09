GOVT DISMISSES CLAIMS OF WIDESPREAD MINISTERIAL CORRUPTION

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has dismissed suggestions that all cabinet ministers are implicated in corruption following the Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC’s announcement that investigations into various ministers are ongoing.

Mr. Mweetwa tells Phoenix News that no reasonable stakeholder can label the entire cabinet as corrupt while the acc is yet to disclose the identities or number of those under scrutiny.

He notes that the ACC has assured the public it will publish names once investigations advance and should be allowed to complete its work without premature conclusions.

Mr. Mweetwa has recalled his tenure as Chairperson of the Africa Parliamentary Network Against Corruption -APNAC-, where he never promoted a blanket narrative against elected officials without substantiated evidence.

ACC Chairperson, Retired Justice Evans Hamaundu, recently confirmed progress in the investigations but reiterated that ministerial names would remain confidential until the commission is ready to release them.

PN