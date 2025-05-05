Govt distances itself  from the recent attacks on Ambassadors by  Robert Chabinga



Republic of Zambia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation



PRESS STATEMENT

Government Clarifies Position on Remarks Concerning High Commissioners/Ambassadors accredited to Zambia





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to clearly distance the Government of the Republic of Zambia from the recent attacks on High Commissioners/Ambassadors accredited to the Republic of Zambia, made by Mr. Robert Chabinga, Member of Parliament for Mafinga and leader of the opposition Patriotic Front. The comments made during a Press Conference held on Friday, 2nd May 2025, have been widely circulated and have raised significant concern.





The Government wishes to make it categorically clear that the views expressed by Mr. Chabinga do not reflect the official position, policy, or diplomatic posture of the Republic of Zambia. Zambia remains a sovereign state, fully committed to engaging constructively with development partners, both at bilateral and multilateral levels in accordance with our Foreign Policy.





Zambia, as a responsible and active member of the international community, upholds the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961), which provides a framework for the conduct of diplomats while serving in a host country and the mutual respect that underpins relations between the receiving and sending states. In this regard, we affirm our appreciation of the important role that members of the Diplomatic Community continue to play towards Zambia’s development agenda. We remain fully committed to ensuring that the Diplomats enjoy privileges and immunities while serving in Zambia and will endeavor to create a conducive environment in which diplomats can carry out their functions without fear, prejudice, or undue interference.





At the same time, we recognize that diplomats have a duty to respect the laws and regulations of the receiving state, including the requirement not to interfere in the internal affairs of the host country.







The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation takes this opportunity to remind the public, political leaders, and other stakeholders that matters relating to the accreditation, engagement, and conduct of Foreign Diplomats fall solely within the purview of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. No individual or political entity is authorized to speak or act on behalf of the Government in these matters.





While Zambia welcomes robust political discourse as part of a healthy democratic environment, it is imperative that all political actors exercise responsibility in their public statements, particularly on matters of Foreign Relations. Inflammatory statements have the potential to undermine Zambia’s diplomatic engagements and harm our standing within the global community.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation remains committed to maintaining cordial, respectful, and mutually beneficial relationships with all nations.





(Original signed)

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe, S.C, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

LUSAKA



5th May, 2025