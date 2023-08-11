GOV’T EMPOWERS CHAVUMA YOUTHS.

August 10, 2023

Chavuma: Minister of Youth, Sport, and Arts Elvis Nkandu has empowered over 200 youths with loans, while 10 others have been boosted with 10 motorbikes in the Chavuma district of North Western Province.

Mr Nkandu said it was with great honour to hand over empowerment of such magnitude to youths who have shown interest in venturing into different businesses in the province.

He charged that unemployment remains a huge concern for youth across the country.

Mr Nkandu, who is also a Kaputa Member of Parliament, said high levels of unemployment signified the government’s huge task of providing for a highly dependent population, adding that it was vital to accelerate interventions aimed at supporting the youth.

He further added that the New Dawn government, led by President Hakainde Hichilema, was cognizant of the pivotal role played by young people in national development.

“I would want to assure you, our youths of Chavuma, that the UPND Government has prioritized the need to harness the potential of our youthful population towards Economic development. This is the reason why I have come to empower you so that you help the government achieve the economic transformation agenda,” said Nkandu.

The lawmaker said the government remains committed to creating opportunities for jobs and wealth, especially for youth in high-yielding sectors, through various youth empowerment initiatives.

Falcon News Reports that Mr Nkandu was speaking during a handover of motorcycles, loans, and jerseys to successful youth beneficiaries in the Chavuma district of North Western Province.

Speaking at the same event, Chavuma district commissioner Geoffrey Kasonda hailed the government for empowering Chavuma youths.

Mr Kasonda said the gesture has come at the right time when the country is suffering unemployment setbacks, adding that the empowerment will help a lot of families in the district.

The District Commissioner has challenged loan beneficiaries to prudently utilize the given empowerments so that they yield the intended results.

(C)THE FALCON