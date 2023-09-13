Govt Has Denied Edgar Lungu Permission To Travel To South Africa For His Routine Medical Check Ups

NEW DAWN GOVT DENIES ECL ACESS TO MEDICAL REVIEWS
GOVERNMENT has denied former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu permission to travel to South Africa for his routine medical check ups on grounds unknown.
The Sixth Republican President wrote to Cabinet office on the 16th of August which is almost a month ago seeking to travel to South Africa for a routine medical review and Government took its sweet time to respond.
In a one sentence response, the deputy secretary to cabinet Oliver Kalabo has informed the former head of state that authority has not been granted for him to travel for the medical review.
The Deputy Secretary to cabinet has not given any reason for government denying to grant authority.
Why didn’t he work on our health system so that he is able to be attended to locally?
All along in his life he has been attending local health care systems. What has changed after becoming president.
This for sure has been bothering me.