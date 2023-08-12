Govt Introduces Performance Contracts For Civil Servants

GOVERNMENT INTRODUCES PERFORMANCE CONTRACTS FOR CIVIL SERVANTS

Government has introduced performance contracts, which will be used as a monitoring tool to assess the performance of public workers in various departments.

Speaking during the sensitization meeting for the devolution of functions from the central government to local authorities in Mufumbwe District, Civil Service Commissioner, Lewis Siandyabantu explained that civil servants who have bad tendencies of reporting for work late and other vices will find it difficult to work because of the introduced tool.

“Those who lack ideologies and those who come late for work will find it difficult to operate this time around,” he said.

Commissioner Siandyabantu further said promotions will no longer be based on qualifications alone but performance as well.

He said civil servants should consider working extra hard for them to be recognized and graded for promotion and other incentives.

“We want to see total transformation in the civil service regarding work,” he said.

The Commissioner urged Civil Servants to co-exist for effectiveness to be actualized.

He said local authority cannot perform well without central government and the central government cannot do well without local authority, hence the reason for devolving some functions to councils.

“We want the local authority and central government to be working together for the sake of development,” he said.

Commissioner Siandyabantu said that there is potential to do things better in the civil service.

He explained that civil servants are the most educated people but they have been the least in terms of performance.

Meanwhile, Civil Servants and allied Workers Union of Zambia(CSAWUZ) Director General Secretary, Terry Muyenga advised civil servants against involving themselves into politics.

Mr Muyenga said he got reports that some public workers have been reported to have been engaging in active politics even reaching extents of putting on party regalia.

Mr. Muyenga said such behaviors should be avoided at all cost because civil servant’s code of ethics does not permit a public worker to be in active politics but give support to the government of the day.