Govt is aware of the high cost of Mealie Meal – HH

Government is aware of the high cost of Mealie Meal – HH

September 01, 2023

LUSAKA – President Hakainde Hichilema says the New Dawn administration is aware of the high cost of ‘Unga’ mealie meal and that government is working towards rectifying it.

“I am aware of the high cost of mealie meal and my Government is working on reducing the price,”President Hichilema said.

The President also said that the New Dawn administration is just two years in government and had since been working on a number of issues left by the previous regime.

Speaking when he addressed Zambians at the Matero After-Care Centre this afternoon, the Head of State said he was working round the clock to find workable solutions that would lead to the stability of the prices of mealie-meal.

He said the previous PF regime left a collapsed economy with Gross Domestic Product at minus 2 percent which needs a little bit more patience to rectify the damage.

President Hichilema has however said the New Dawn is working in stages resolving issues and that government has since reintroduced free education, achieved debt-restructure and increased CDF among others.

He said the price of mealie meal is because of the expensive fertilizer which the UPND found.

And President Hichilema has donated to the Matero after Care Centre in Matero Constituency as he pledges to support the institution in Celebrating UPND two years in office.

President Hichilema donated assorted food hampers and groceries which comprised of 25kg bags of breakfast mealie-meal, 5 litres of cooking oil, 5kg packets of white spoon sugar, bars of soap and blankets to the after centre.

The President yesterday donated K100 thousand each to the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) and Evelyn Hone College of Applied Arts and Commerce respectively.

He further said those hiding behind a political veil to perpetrate crimes should be wary of the dire consequences that comes with abrogating the law of the land, stating that the law knows no political face.

President Hichilema also reminded Zambians to gauge the UPND’s achievements in its 2nd year in office, stressing that a number of notable achievements ranging from reintroduction of free education, payment of retirees benefits, and the increase of CDF allocation as notable achievements.

UPND MEDIA TEAM