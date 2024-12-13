GOVT LAUNCHES THE REVIEW OF THE ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW



The review of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 has commenced on the Copperbelt with various stakeholders making contributions to strengthen the legal framework in the fight against corruption.



Speaking yesterday in Ndola, during the official opening of the Stakeholder Consultative Meeting on the Review of the Anti-Corruption Act, Copperbelt Provincial Permanent Mr. Augustine Kasongo has urged the stakeholders to take the consultative meetings seriously to help build public trust in the legislative process.



“It is, therefore, the responsibility of this gathering who are representatives of many Zambians, to provide the necessary and unequivocal contributions to the review of this piece of legislation in order that a sound and effective law is developed,” he said.



Mr. Kasongo noted that the review of the Anti-Corruption No. 3 of 2012 has been necessitated by the inconsistences that have arisen in the definition of public office as contained in the Constitution Amendment Act No. 2 of 2016 and that obtaining in the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012.



He said that reviews of any piece of legislation was crucial as it ensures that a piece of legislation adapts to environmental changes and remains relevant and effective.



Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission Acting Director General Mrs. Monica Chipanta Mwansa, Director for Legal and Prosecutions Mrs. Stella Mulenga said that a strengthened anti-corruption legal framework will reinforce the rule of law by ensuring that everyone, regardless of their status, is subject to the same legal standards.



Mrs. Mwansa noted that the stakeholder consultative meetings are inclusive as the fight against corruption is a collective responsibility.



Apart from the Copperbelt Stakeholder Engagement Meeting, the Commission, in conjunction with the Ministry of Justice has also scheduled other stakeholder consultative meetings, in Choma later this month, and the National Stakeholder Meeting will be held in Lusaka early next year.



The stakeholders engaged in the review of the Anti-Corruption Act includes civil society organisations, the private sector, faith-based organisation, government agencies, and the youths.



The Anti-Corruption Commission has since set 5th January 2025 as the deadline for members of the public and institutions to make written submissions.