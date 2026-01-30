GOVT PUSHES TO FINALIZE EDGAR LUNGU  BURIAL BEFORE AUGUST ELECTIONS

GOVT PUSHES TO FINALIZE ECL BURIAL BEFORE AUGUST ELECTIONS





By Nelson Zulu



Government has disclosed that it is intensifying efforts to ensure former late President Edgar Lungu is laid to rest before the 13 august 2026 elections.





Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has told Phoenix News in an interview that the matter remains a priority to government and that both legal and negotiated avenues are being pursued to achieve closure at least before the elections.





Mr. Kabesha says while the former first family was on 23rd December 2025 granted permission to appeal by the Supreme Court of Appeal, with a deadline of 11th February 2026 to file a notice of appeal and grounds of appeal in the relevant court, government is ready to respond should the family proceed.





Alongside court processes, Mr. Kabesha says government has continued negotiations with the Lungu family with the aim of reaching an out-of-court settlement.





He also disclosed that any agreement with the ongoing discussions will be formalized through a consent order to be filed at court, to bind all parties and reduce the risk of future mistrust in order to provide a durable, enforceable resolution that both respects the rule of law and delivers closure for the family and the nation.



