GOVT REASSURES THAT ALL FARMERS WHO SUPPLIED MAIZE TO FRA WILL BE PAID BY JANUARY 10





Government has re-echoed assurance that farmers that outstanding payments for maize supplied to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) will be concluded by January 10, 2026.





Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa, confirmed that 90 percent of the funds have already been released to banks, with the remaining 10 percent expected to be disbursed today, 7th January, 2026.





Speaking during a press briefing yesterday, Mr. Mweetwa attributes the delays, to the fiscal pressures caused by the drought, emergency maize imports and electricity imports to stabilise power supply..





He notes that these decisions were necessary to safeguard lives and keep the economy running.





He further notes that some delays in payments have also arisen from challenges in transitioning farmers to new digital payment systems.





Mr. Mweetwa says the Ministry of Agriculture is engaging banks and farmers to resolve these issues and ensure swift disbursement.