GOVT SAYS INRIS SMART NRC PROJECT JUST PAUSED, NOT CANCELLED



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has clarified that the Integrated National Registration Information System-INRIS- project aimed at upgrading National Registration Cards-NRCS- to smartcards, has not been cancelled, but is temporarily paused.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Ministry of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Dickson Matambo has attributed the delay to the declaration of national emergency in response to the severe drought that had affected large parts of the country.





Mr. Matambo explains that government reallocated funds from certain capital projects, including the INRIS, to address urgent humanitarian needs such as food security and economic support for citizens impacted by the drought.





He has assured the public that the project will be rescheduled once the emergency is lifted.





His remarks follow growing public concern over delays in implementing the smart NRC system, which is intended to integrate national identification with other government services.



