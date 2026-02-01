GOVT TO ROLL OUT SINGLE NATIONAL ID CARD NEXT YEAR



GOVERNMENT says it will roll out a single identification card project beginning next year as part of efforts to modernize the country’s identity management system.





Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Principal Public Relations Officer Mwala Kalaluka has told Phoenix News that government has already enrolled over one million citizens on the Integrated National Registration Information System, marking significant early progress toward the establishment of a fully unified national identification system.





Mr. Kalaluka explains that once introduced, the single ID will replace multiple forms of identification, including the National Registration Card-NRC, passports and other government-issued documents.





He says the ministry is already conducting public sensitization campaigns across the country to educate citizens about the upcoming changes and the benefits of the new system.





The single ID initiative builds on Zambia’s ongoing civil registration modernization under the integrated national registration information system, a digital platform designed to capture and manage identity data more efficiently.



