GOVT WARNS AGAINST ILLEGAL GATHERINGS OVER DEC SUMMONS OF ARCHBISHOP BANDA





Lusaka… Sunday January 4, 2026



Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the Drug Enforcement Commission’s decision to summon Archbishop Alick Banda is lawful, routine and should not be politicised.





Speaking during a press briefing, Mr. Mwiimbu said the call-out issued to Archbishop Banda was in line with the law and applied equally to all citizens, regardless of their social or religious standing.





He explained that the summons did not imply guilt but was intended to allow the Archbishop to respond to allegations and enable investigators to conclude the matter.





The Minister disclosed that the Archbishop had been summoned to appear before the DEC’s Anti–Money Laundering Unit on January 5, 2026, and stressed that law and order would be maintained.





He cautioned against calls by some political players and church figures urging members of the public to gather at the DEC in solidarity with the Archbishop, warning that such actions could amount to illegal processions





Mr. Mwiimbu said any person summoned by law enforcement agencies appears in their personal capacity and is accountable as an individual.





He dismissed claims that the action amounted to targeting the Catholic Church, describing the matter as strictly between the DEC and Archbishop Banda.





He further warned that any public procession held without notifying the police would be in contravention of the Public Order Act, which remains in force.



He assured the public that while government would ensure law and order, it would also safeguard the rights of all individuals.





The Minister noted that Zambia has a long-standing tradition of senior public figures, including former and sitting Presidents, appearing before law enforcement agencies without such actions being interpreted as persecution.





He added that church leaders, both locally and internationally, had in the past been summoned or prosecuted in their personal capacities.





Mr. Mwiimbu assured Archbishop Banda of due process, stating that police would only provide the necessary security to maintain peace and order.



He also emphasized that government would not interfere with any prayer meetings organised by the church, describing the right to pray as fundamental.





He further revealed that President Hakainde Hichilema had received a request for dialogue from Catholic bishops and had welcomed the engagement, reaffirming government’s commitment to dialogue on matters of national interest.





Mr. Mwiimbu commended members of the public for maintaining peace during the festive season and reiterated government’s resolve to safeguard national security while upholding constitutional rights.