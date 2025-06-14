GPZ APPLAUDS CHINA

…..for its decision to drop all tariffs on African imports

Lusaka… Friday June 13, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)

Golden Party Zambia President Jackson Silavwe says the announcement that China is ready to drop all tariffs on African imports deserves applause.

China has said it is ready to drop the tariffs it charges on imports from all 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations.

Mr Silavwe has told Smart Eagles that China is Africa’s largest trading partner with Africa exporting goods to the Asian nation worth around $170 billion in 2023.

“Zambia must strategically position itself to derive maximum benefits from this pronouncement by; Signing bilateral and multilateral agreements to this effect….Setting up a venture capital fund for indigenous start ups in minerals related to electric vehicles (EV’s),” he said.

“Opening up a military industrial complex (MIC) to enhance Zambia’s production capacity….Financial sector reforms to support local indigenous hustles (small and medium businesses) to give them a comparative advantage.”

The GPZ leader further said Zambia’s policy makers must jump on this opportunity and make it a reality based on “equality, respect and mutual benefit”.