GPZ PRESIDENT CALLS ON SPEAKER MUTTI TO UPHOLD NEUTRALITY AMID OVER BILL NUMBER 7





Lusaka, 10 September 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The President of the Green Party of Zambia (GPZ), Jackson Silavwe, has appealed to Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to maintain impartiality following her recent remarks on the return of Bill Number 7 to Parliament.





In a statement released to Smart Eagles today, Mr Silavwe criticized the Speaker for what he described as “piercing her robe of neutrality and impartiality,” saying her comments suggest alignment with the executive to protect government interests in the House.





“While the Speaker’s position is sponsored by the largest political party in the House, she is expected to uphold the highest standards of neutrality. Surely, she cannot serve as both referee and player in the same House she presides over. That is a recipe for misconduct and confusion,” Mr Silavwe said.





He further urged the Speaker to refrain from making partisan statements to preserve “the dignity and decorum of the people’s House.”





Mr. Silavwe also addressed President Hakainde Hichilema, appealing for the reconsideration of the return of Bill Number 7.





“Bill Number 7 carries a questionable character; it would be prudent to shelve it for now and re-engage with it afresh after the 2026 general elections,” he stated.





The remarks come amid ongoing debate over the controversial legislation, which has drawn criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups who say the bill undermines transparency and public interest.