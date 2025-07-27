Grandma of 7, Former U.S. Army Soldier Stops Passenger from Entering Airplane Cockpit

Nicole Pruitt, an African American woman with seven grandchildren and an Army veteran, stopped another woman from trying to enter the cockpit on a recent Delta Airlines flight from Atlanta to Tucson, using her military training to keep passengers safe.

Pruitt was seated on Delta flight 937 when she noticed a fellow passenger acting strangely. The woman repeatedly tried to enter the cockpit, raising alarm among those nearby.

“I felt like my life was in danger,” Pruitt told ABC 7.

Acting quickly, Pruitt stepped in. “So, I got her down on the ground. It wasn’t hard to do because I think she wasn’t even expecting it. And at that moment, I told the flight attendants, I said, ‘Could you please get some restraints for her?’ She was very strong, but my determination was even stronger,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt said her Army training helped her stay composed. “I knew I had to take care of myself at the end of the day,” she said.

As a precaution, the plane turned back to Atlanta before resuming its flight to Tucson. There were 180 passengers onboard. No injuries were reported.

The FAA later confirmed that the woman was experiencing a medical emergency at the time. She has not been charged.

Delta Airlines thanked Pruitt, the crew, and other passengers for their quick response and cooperation. The flight eventually reached Arizona safely.