GRANT NAMES 29-MEMBER PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR IVORY COAST CLASH

Zambia coach Avram Grant has named a strong 29-member squad for the decisive 2023 TotalEnergies AFCON Group H qualifier match against Ivory Coast billed for 17 June at Levy Mwanawasa stadium in Ndola.

Eighteen foreign based players will lead a Chipolopolo side that has seen the return of 2012 AFCON winner Stoppila Sunzu and Spain-based striker Francisco Mwepu who has been called to the senior squad for the first time.

Edward Chilufya of Danish outfit Midtjylland misses out due to injury while Czech domiciled Benson Sakala is also on the mend.

The yet-to-be cleared Toronto FC towering defender Aime Mabika is part of Grant’s plan for the crunch tie in Ndola.

Nchanga Rangers goalkeeper Victor Chabu and FC MUZA striker Andrew Phiri have also been called in Grant’s setup with SuperSport United midfielder Gamphani Lungu also making his way back in the team.

Zambia are second on nine points behind leaders and already qualified Ivory Coast in Group H and need a point in the remaining two group matches to secure a spot at next year’s AFCON.

Tickets for the June 17 qualifier match can be purchased in Shoprite via CompuTicket from K20 for early birds and K50 for north and south wings. East wing tickets are pegged at K150, K200 for west and K750 for VIP.

The team will enter camp in the first week of June with foreign based players expected early following the closure of foreign leagues.

FULL SQUAD

Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Toaster Nsabata (Sekhukhune United-RSA), Victor Chabu (Nchanga Rangers)

DEFENDERS

Stoppila Sunzu (Jinang Xingzhou-China), Aime Mabika (Toronto FC-USA), Frankie Musonda (Ayr United-Scotland), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows), Gift Mphande (Atletico Lusaka), Samson Mkandawire, Kelvin Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Tandi Mwape (TP Mazembe-DRC), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Roderick Kabwe (Sekhukhune United-RSA), Pride Mwansa (Nkwazi), Golden Mafwenta (MFK Vyskov- Czech Republic)

MIDFIELDERS

Kings Kangwa (Red Star Belgrade-Serbia), Emmanuel Banda (Rijeka-Croatia), Rarry Bwalya (Amazulu FC-RSA), Clatous Chama (Simba SC-Tanzania), Patson Kwataine (Mufulira Wanderers), Lubambo Musonda (AC Horsens-Denmark), Kelvin Kampamba (Zesco United), Lameck Banda (Lecce-Italy), Gamphani Lungu (Supersport United-RSA)

STRIKERS

Fashion Sakala (Rangers-Scotland), Patson Daka (Leicester City-England), Andrew Phiri (FC MUZA), Kennedy Musonda (Yanga SC-Tanzania), Francisco Mwepu (Cadiz CF-Spain)