GRANT NAMES PROVISIONL SQUAD FOR WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant has named a 27-member provisional squad for back-to-back Group E FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Morocco and Tanzania.

Grant has named a mix of experienced and youngsters in a side that will do battle in Agadir on June 7 before hosting the Taifa Stars four days later at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Italy based Lameck Banda who is on the books of Lecce misses out due to injury after undergoing surgery while Clatous Chama also misses out after coming off an injury.

The 27-member squad that will be further trimmed is expected to have an international camp preceding the monumental fixtures.

Zambia lies second on the log with the same points with log leaders Morocco who have a healthier goal difference while Niger is third with the same tally.