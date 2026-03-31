Green Party led by Peter Sinkamba has officially rejoined TONSE Alliance

PHOTO FOCUS: GREEN PARTY REJOINS TONSE ALLIANCE



The Green Party Zambia has officially rejoined the Tonse Alliance, now under the leadership of Brian Mundubile.





Party president Peter Sinkamba says the decision to return follows the resolution of earlier internal disputes, noting that the noise and quarrels that once characterized the alliance have since subsided.





He expressed confidence that Mr. Mundubile is currently the strongest opposition figure capable of unseating the UPND government.





Meanwhile, several other groups have also aligned themselves with the alliance, including the Movement for Patriots, Hope for Human Rights Association, Upnd 2021 Parliamentary losing candidates and the Make Zambia Great Movement.



(Diamond Tv)