GREEN PARTY, UBZ SET TO EXIT TONSE ALLIANCE



By Thomas Chewe



The Green Party and United for Better Zambia (UBZ) have resolved to withdraw from the Tonse Alliance amid growing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the Patriotic Front (PF), which is a key member of the opposition grouping.





Sources familiar with the developments have confirmed that Green Party President Peter Sinkamba and UBZ leader Hector Soondo are aggrieved by persistent internal wrangles within the PF, which they say have stalled the Alliance’s progress, particularly efforts to agree on a presidential candidate for the 2026 General Elections.





According to the sources, the two leaders are also unhappy with what they describe as unequal treatment within the Alliance. They contend that the PF has assumed disproportionate authority, often overriding the collective decision-making processes of other member parties, contrary to the spirit of partnership upon which the Alliance was founded.





“The continued infighting within the PF has paralysed meaningful engagement within the Alliance,” a source said. “There is growing concern that the Tonse Alliance can no longer function effectively under the current arrangement.”





Meanwhile, preparations to form an alternative opposition alliance are said to be at an advanced stage. Sources indicate that Mr. Sinkamba has already reached an understanding with Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’Membe, who is expected to lead the new alliance ahead of the 2026 polls.





Efforts to obtain official comment from the Tonse Alliance leadership by press time were unsuccessful. However, political analysts say the reported split could significantly reshape opposition politics as parties begin positioning themselves for the next general election.





The Tonse Alliance was formed as a broad coalition of opposition parties, but recent developments suggest growing strains that may redefine its future composition and electoral strategy.