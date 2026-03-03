GREETINGS FROM COLD FLOORS OF CHILENJE POLICE CELLS- Fred M’membe

GREETINGS FROM COLD FLOORS OF CHILENJE POLICE CELLS



DETAINED BUT MY VOICE STANDS : ECL MUST BE BURIED





Greetings from the cold floors of Chilenje Police Station, my dear comrades and fellow countrymen and women.



As many of you may already be aware, I was yesterday formally charged and arrested by Mr Hakainde Hichilema using the Zambia Police Service with the offence of harassment and humiliation, contrary to Section 22(2)(a) and (b) of the Cyber Crimes Act No. 4 of 2025.





The allegation is that on February 26, 2026, while appearing on a radio programme on Lusaka’s Kwithu FM, which simultaneously streamed live on a Facebook page, I made statements that were allegedly vulgar and intended to harass and humiliate Mr. Hichilema.





On that basis, I was detained at Lusaka’s Chilenje Police station.



This charge and arrest is laughable and raises serious questions about the direction of our governance. To be frank, this is the lowest level we have ever sunk in the history of this country.

How does reminding Mr. Hichilema and his incorrigible administration to honor former President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu a timely and dignified burial amount to vulgar harassment and humiliation?

Is it now an offence to call for dignity and respect in matters of national significance? Does Mr Hichilema expect us to praise him and his administration for imprisoning the mortal remains of Mr Lungu in a fridge nine months after his death?





It is difficult to understand how urging the state to ensure appropriate closure for a former Head of State can be construed as criminal conduct. If anything, the continued delay in laying Mr. Lungu to rest is causing distress to his family and discomfort among Zambians who value respect for the departed.





If anything, if there is anyone who is harassing and humiliating Mr Lungu in death together with his family, it’s Mr Hichilema and his administration. This is morally, culturally and religiously unacceptable.





As I have stated before, I cannot accept that such actions be carried out in my name as a Zambian. Others may find this situation acceptable but I do not. I will continue to speak out until dignity, respect and proper closure are afforded to Mr. Lungu and his family.





Not even senseless detentions will silence my conviction. I’m certain that Mr Hichilema knows that throughout my life, I have consistently held those in authority accountable, advocating for integrity, fairness and transparency in public governance. I have done so under successive administrations, sometimes at great personal cost and risk. Standing firm in convictions and beliefs, especially in matters of principle, is not new to me, and I have been detained for it several times.





Let those who feel humiliated and harassed by the truth do the right thing because I will never stop speaking out. If the truth is causing Mr Hichilema and his administration discomfort, the solution is not repression but sobriety, deeper reflection and corrective measures.





I reaffirm that I remain committed to speaking truthfully, lawfully and without fear in defending what I believe serves the best interests of our nation and its people.





Fred M’membe

Socialist Party President and People’s Pact 2026 Presidential Candidate