Gregory Chifire calls for establishment of Truth and Reconciliation Commission

SANAC calls for establishment of Truth and Reconciliation Commission

THE Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has called for the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) aimed at healing Zambia’s deep-seated differences.

SANAC’s executive director, Gregory Chifire, said in a press statement on Sunday, September condemning the conduct of the named opposition leaders and highlighting the urgent need for national reconciliation.

He stressed that Zambia had become more divided and polarized than ever, with divisions spanning political affiliation, tribalism, and socio-economic class.

“The injustices suffered by a cross-section of society seem to be ignored, leading to the victims living with boiling anger and hatred,” Chifire remarked.

The proposed TRC would serve as an official body with several key functions, including discovering and revealing past wrongdoing by both state and non-state actors.

Chifire said among many other reasons that the TRC would also provide a platform for victims to be heard and perpetrators to admit and apologize for their crimes.

“Additionally, the TRC aims to encourage behavioral change in groups and institutions, thereby contributing to social and political transformation.”

“It would culminate in the production of a final report detailing the injustices committed and providing recommendations for future government policies aimed at reconciliation, mutual understanding, and respect,” Chifire said.

Crucially, SANAC’s proposal suggests that commissioners should be selected from a cross-section of society, including political parties, civil society, religious, and traditional bodies. The Commission Chairman and a selection panel would be appointed by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chifire emphasized the urgent need for healing in Zambia, asserting, “Genuine reconciliation can never take place if wrongdoers do not confess and ask for forgiveness, and victims continue to be ignored and taunted by the perpetrators.”

He said Zambia faces numerous unresolved issues, including the identity of those responsible for burning down City Market, “the individuals involved in gassing incidents, and those responsible for acts leading to fatalities like Mapenzi Chibulo and young Frank Mugala.”

“There is also a strong demand for answers from victims of police brutality and families of victims who died in the hands of political cadres,” Chifire said.

He explained that the TRC would offer a platform for perpetrators and victims of crimes alike, with safeguards in place to protect the security and anonymity of witnesses, including the use of electronic and telephonic platforms.

“As part of the reconciliation process, the TRC would recommend immunity against prosecution for perpetrators who willingly admit to their crimes and formally apologize.”

“It would also advocate for open amnesty policies that cut across political, ethnic, religious, or other affiliations,” he said.

Chifire highlighted the adverse consequences of the recurring pattern of prosecuting former government leaders, noting that “this culture has contributed to polarization and division in Zambia.”

He urged for a different approach, with the TRC offering a potential model to end this culture and heal the nation.