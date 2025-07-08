Grimes slams Elon Musk’s X, calls the platform ‘a poison’ and ‘a prison’

Musician Grimes is not holding back her thoughts about X, formerly known as Twitter — and the role her ex, Elon Musk, has played in shaping it.

The Canadian singer-songwriter, who shares three children with the billionaire tech mogul, returned to social media recently and expressed deep frustration with the current state of the platform, saying it feels “like a poison.”

In her post, Grimes wrote:

“Ok I’ve basically been entirely off social media and returning here it is overwhelmingly, abundantly and profoundly clear that this place — and all of these places — are a poison — a prison of utterly short form deep deep-sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging it’s learning.”

According to Daily Mail, she didn’t mention Musk directly in the post, but her tone made it clear she’s disappointed in what social media — especially X — has become since his 2022 takeover. She described the platform as “a theatre” and “a s**y pale simulacra of a life.”

Grimes, 37, and Musk are parents to X Æ A-12, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus. The pair officially separated nearly four years ago, although they’ve continued co-parenting their children.

Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022 and has since made sweeping changes, including rebranding it to “X.” His tenure as owner has sparked mixed reactions — with users praising his emphasis on “free speech” while critics highlight the rise in unfiltered content and misinformation.