Groom Sentenced to Life for R@p!ng Bride’s 9-Year-Old Relative at His Wedding Celebrations

Life Sentence for Groom Who Raped Bride’s 9-Year-Old Relative at His Wedding Celebrations

A 45-year-old man from Dennilton, Limpopo, has been sentenced to life in prison for raping his bride’s nine-year-old relative during his own wedding celebrations.

The High Court in Polokwane delivered the harsh sentence after the groom’s monstrous actions shattered what should have been a joyous occasion.

Brutal Attack During Wedding Celebrations

The horrific incident occurred on 24 December 2023 at the wedding ceremony where the man was the groom.

According to IOL, the victim, her mother, younger sibling, and two aunts—all part of the bride’s family—were offered a room to sleep in at the bride’s residence after the festivities.

Predatory Assault in the Dead of Night

In the early hours, the groom entered the room where the child was sleeping, carried her to an unoccupied bedroom, and raped her. The girl’s screams for help forced the attacker to flee.

Her mother found her naked and immediately reported the crime to the police, leading to the groom’s arrest.

Damning Evidence Secures Conviction

During the trial, state advocate Shirley Mawasha presented overwhelming evidence, including a J88 medical report, DNA evidence, and testimony from the accused’s uncle, who confirmed that the man had admitted to the assault and expressed remorse to him.

The prosecution argued that the accused had betrayed the family’s trust, exploiting his role as a protector.

“His actions turned a day meant for celebration into a horror, damaging the relationship between the two families irreparably due to his greed,” Mawasha said.

Court Condemns ‘Arrogance,’ Imposes Maximum Sentence

In delivering the judgment, the judge condemned the accused’s actions, stating that as a newlywed, he should have spent his first night with his bride, not committing an act “fit for movies, not real life.”

The court noted the accused’s “ruthless lack of conscience” and his continued arrogance despite DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The judge emphasized the need to protect society, particularly vulnerable groups, and to deter similar offenders.

In addition to life imprisonment, the court:

– Declared him unfit to possess a firearm,

– Added his name to the National Register of Sexual Offenders,

– Barred him from ever working with children.