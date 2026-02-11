Groom Wins Bride With $77k and 297 Cows, Defeating His Competitor Who Offered Less in South Sudan

A newlywed couple in South Sudan is going viral after the groom offered the bride’s family a huge amount of money and other valuables to win their daughter.

Two wealthy men clashed in the house of one family, seeking to marry their daughter, and the family had no option but to set a competition between the two.

In Africa, every country has different tribes or ethnic groups, and they all have distinct cultural practices, from funerals to naming ceremonies to marriage.

When a man wants to marry a lady, he informs his family, who later visit the woman’s family to also make their intentions clear.

After making their intentions clear, the family is then handed a list of items their culture demands before the ceremony takes place.

This time around, the families seeking the marry the lady were two, and only one will emerge victorious.

Bride prices vary from tribe to tribe as the cultures are different.

Some tribes take Schanpps, a specific cloth, and animals such as cows, hens, goats, or sheep.