Guardiola Proud Of Man City Players Despite Defeat At Juventus

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has revealed that he is proud of the performance of his players despite their 2-0 loss to Juventus in the Champions League.

The team produced a dismal performance in Turin which left them languishing in 22nd position on the Champions League table.

The Cityzens have recorded just one win in 10 matches in all competitions to pile pressure on Pep Guardiola.

Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie scored two second-half goals to lead Juventus to a vital win to boost their chances of advancing to the next round of the competition.

Guardiola admitted that the team played well but they were unable to score.

He said: “We played good, really really good, so we missed the last pass, the last action, of course, some transitions happen, but I’m so proud of these players, they give everything and they tried, and now we live in this period, and hopefully we can change and get results.

“I know it’s difficult, it’s difficult in the Champions League in Europe, but we play well.

“We have two games. We need one point maybe, one victory, the last one is at home, and the situation is because of the game against Feyenoord (when City gave up a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3) and especially Inter Milan (a 0-0 draw).

“But our three games away were, really, really tough and you have to accept it. And when we turn around, we don’t forget that period, we appreciate more what we have done in the past, what they are going to do in the future.”

Guardiola has revealed that the players will continue to fight to come out of the dismal run.

He said: “What has happened, that is life. It happened.

“We have to accept it like a normality that sometimes we have bad periods with results and we’re going to insist, insist, insist until the end.

Juventus coach, Thiago Motta was full of praise for his players following their impressive showing against Manchester City.

He said: “We played with heart and soul, but also our heads, with the desire to do things the right way.

“We knew before the game that we’d have to defend deep a lot more than usual, but we did it together as a team. In the attack, we also had to go together and strike at the right time, and that is what we did.

“It is a deserved victory, the lads did well and we also had some players back from injury, which means our medical staff is working well to get players in good shape. Those who came off the bench gave a big hand to those who needed it.”

The victory moved the Old Lady up to 14th on the Champions League log with 11 points from 6 games.