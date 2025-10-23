Gucci Mane opens up about bipolar disorder, schizophrenia diagnoses

Award-winning rapper Gucci Mane opened up about his mental health struggles in his new memoir, Episodes, saying that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

Per Bossip, the 45-year-old rapper and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, touched on his mental health during an interview on The Breakfast Club. In the interview, Ka’oir explained how she handles her husband’s schizophrenia to prevent his episodes from going public.

“I take his apps off his phone,” she said. “First thing I do, I delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I got to change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode.”

Ka’oir added: “You realize you’d never know about any other episode since September 13 because I control that. You’re not going on Instagram, you’re not going on Twitter, it’s deleted. I just control everything at home. Now, before the episodes come, I catch it. So that’s why he hasn’t had another one.”

Ka’oir also touched on Gucci’s demeanor when he’s having an episode and how she notices it. “Now, before the episodes come, I catch it,” she stated.

“So that’s why he hasn’t had another one. And how you catch that is he doesn’t speak to you. He wants to be left alone. He don’t eat. He does not sleep. Text messages. There’s a period after each word. And I’m like, ‘You’re going through an episode. You’re sick.’ ‘No, I’m not. Ain’t nothing wrong with me. Why do you think that?’ ‘You’re not speaking to me.’ ‘Well, there’s nothing to talk about.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s not how you speak to your wife.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re sick.’ And we snap out of it right then.”

The show’s co-host, Charlamagne Tha God, also made mention of Kim Kardashian recently revealing that her ex-husband Kanye West used to give away their luxury cars when he was going through an episode. Gucci said he used to do the same, but he “gave away jewelry.”

“Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry. They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it.”

The veteran Atlanta rapper said that he ultimately cut ties with his friends after his prison stint because of them taking advantage of him, Bossip reported.

“They know something going on with me, but they’d take it,” he stated. “When I got out of jail, I cut off all my friends. I’m like, ‘Damn, they was taking advantage.’”

Gucci additionally touched on having to apologize to Drake, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and other people after he went after them in his infamous 2013 rant on X.

“I was super embarrassed and hurt by the things I said because I wasn’t well then, right? So, then, I got locked up. So, a lot of those people who I was saying stuff to, I was like, ‘they ain’t never gonna mess with me no more,’” Gucci said.

“So even when I got out three years later…I apologized to [Rick] Ross, Drake, Nicki [Minaj], like all of them people that accepted my apologies, they don’t know it’s like a weight off my shoulders.”