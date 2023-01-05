GUIDELINES AND WAY FORWARD REGARDING EMOLUMENTS MANAGEMENT IN STATE ORGANS AND STATE INSTITUTIONS

The Emoluments Commission, today announced guidelines and way forward regarding emoluments management in State organs and State institutions.

This follows the appointment of the members of the Emoluments Commission by His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, in accordance with Section 6 of the Emoluments Commission Act, 2022. In the interim, State organs and State institutions are guided as follows:

a) To renew expiring contracts on existing salaries and conditions of service and within approved institutional budgets while awaiting rationalisation and harmonisation by the Emoluments Commission;

b) To recruit on expanded structures while taking into account factors outlined in Section 20(1), (c), (d), (e), (f), (g), and Section 20(2) of the Emoluments Commission Act;

c) To embark on staff replacements and/or promotions according to the existing salaries and conditions of service;

d) To issue short-term contracts or temporal engagements in accordance with approved institutional plans and existing emoluments for part time employees until further notice by the Commission;

e) To honour obligations for contractual agreements that have come to an end such as payment of gratuity and other related dues for staff;

f) Institutions that have already embarked on negotiations on salaries and conditions of service, should proceed to conclude and finalise the negotiations taking into account the principle of affordability and sustainability and submit the collective agreement to the Emoluments Commission before registering with the Labour Commissioner;

g) Institutions that have not yet commenced negotiations on salaries and conditions of service, should obtain parameters from the Emoluments Commission within which negotiations should be conducted; and

h) With regards to review of salaries and conditions of service, institutions should submit proposals to the Emoluments Commission for consideration in accordance with Section 20 (1) and (2) of the Emoluments Commission Act, 2022.

The Emoluments Commission is an independent institution that seeks to introduce and entrench rationality, harmony and equity across existing widely divergent Pay Policies subsisting across the public sector spectrum.

George Chomba