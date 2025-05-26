Guinea is constructing a $20 billion minning project to put a stop to exporting their minerals for processing

Guinea’s Government is aiming something huge as it Begins construction of what could be Africa’s biggest Mining Project.

Guinea Is Currently Constructing The $20 Billion Mining Project Called The Simandou Mining Project.

The Simandou Range Holds One Of The World’s Richest Untapped Iron Ore Deposits With Over 2 Billion Tonnes Of High-Grade Ore!

The Project Includes A 600km Railway Line And A Deep-Water Port, Making It One Of The Most Ambitious Infrastructure Projects On The Continent

China, Rio Tinto, And Other Global Giants Are Collaborating With Guinea’s Military Government To Bring This Dream To Life.

This Project Is Aimed At Transforming Guinea’s Economy, Creating Thousands Of Jobs, And Making The Country A Top Player In The Global Iron Ore Market.