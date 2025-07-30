Gunman k!lls 4 and injures 5 in rush-hour shooting at Manhattan, New York skyscraper

A deadly mass shooting erupted Monday evening inside a high-rise office building in Midtown Manhattan, leaving four people dead and several others injured. The gunman, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, an African American man from Las Vegas, opened fire at 345 Park Avenue before taking his own life, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

According to the New York Post, Tamura, who reportedly had a documented history of mental illness, drove across the country just hours before launching the attack. After double-parking a vehicle with Nevada license plates outside the 44-story building, he entered the lobby armed with a rifle and began shooting. His rampage left one NYPD officer and three civilians dead, with one additional person wounded and four others sustaining minor injuries while fleeing.

Authorities say Tamura was previously employed as a casino security guard. Surveillance footage shows him casually walking into the building with an assault rifle around 6:30 p.m., triggering chaos throughout the tower, which houses major companies including the NFL, Blackstone, and Rudin Management. He ultimately made his way to the 33rd floor, where he shot one more victim before fatally shooting himself.

Police recovered a rifle case, a loaded revolver, extra ammunition, magazines, a backpack, and prescription medication from Tamura’s vehicle. A photo obtained by the media also revealed he held a valid concealed firearms permit issued in Las Vegas, set to expire in 2027.

Investigators tracked Tamura’s cross-country drive, noting his vehicle was seen in Colorado on July 26, Nebraska and Iowa on July 27, and in Columbia, New Jersey at approximately 4:24 p.m. Monday. He arrived in Manhattan shortly thereafter and carried out the shooting soon after.

The attack has shaken the business community in the area, particularly given the high-profile nature of the tenants in the building. Security concerns have since intensified, with police continuing to investigate Tamura’s motives and background.