Guti rejects Chivayo’s ‘dirty money,’ lavish car

Eunor Guti, widow of the late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti and spiritual matriarch of ZAOGA Forward In Faith Ministries International, has declined a luxury vehicle and a US$250,000 cash gift offered by controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo – a move that has been widely applauded by church members and the public.

Chivayo, known for his extravagant gifting of luxury vehicles and his close ties to political elites, announced the donation on social media last week. He claimed the gesture was in honour of Archbishop Guti’s centennial legacy and his loyalty to the government over the years.

“In honour of 100 years of unmatched service to the body of Christ… I am profoundly humbled to express my deepest gratitude to my beloved mother, Dr. Eunor Guti,” Chivayo posted, offering a 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series VXR and US$250,000 in cash, pending approval from the church’s Governing Board.

However, sources within ZAOGA confirmed that Guti respectfully turned down the gift, citing the church’s strict adherence to righteousness and biblical teachings over material wealth.

“We are an indigenous church founded on the principle of righteousness,” a senior church official said. “Our father, Professor Guti, left us with the Kingdom of God, which is sufficient for us. The word of God has all the treasures we need.”

Many church members had voiced discomfort with the donation, arguing that Chivayo’s wealth was “tainted” and urging Guti to decline it. Some even offered to raise funds themselves to provide for the church’s needs, should the need arise.

A member of the Guti family also clarified that they were never formally contacted about the donation.

“As a family, we did not receive any formal communication from Mr. Chivayo. We simply became aware of the offer through social media,” the source told NewZimbabwe. “Honouring Baba Guti should be done in a manner pleasing to God.”

While the donation stirred debate within ZAOGA’s leadership, with some reportedly open to accepting the gift, Guti’s decision has been lauded as one of integrity and spiritual discernment. Her stance stands in stark contrast to other public figures who have accepted similar gifts from Chivayo.

She becomes the second prominent Zimbabwean to refuse such overtures, following iconic musician Thomas “Mukanya” Mapfumo, who also rejected a car and a house from Chivayo earlier this year.

In contrast, artists like Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Dorcas Moyo, and Prophet Ian Ndlovu have accepted Chivayo’s gifts, prompting public criticism for allegedly benefitting from questionable wealth while Zimbabwe’s public services, particularly hospitals, remain in dire condition.

Critics argue that Chivayo’s high-profile gifting campaign is a smokescreen for corruption and an attempt to buy public favour, especially amid growing discontent over deteriorating social services and state accountability.

By turning down the gift, Eunor Guti has not only reaffirmed her late husband’s legacy of spiritual purity and independence but also sent a strong message about the values the church continues to uphold in his absence.

Source – newzimbabwe