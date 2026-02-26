GYM GIRLS AREN’T TRAINING — THEY’RE HUNTING



Listen to me, son.



Beware of gym women. Especially the ones who dress and stretch in ways that force you to see their curves. She’s not there to work out; she’s there to hunt. And you, my son, are the prey if you don’t think with your head.





Some of the most ungrateful, unfaithful, disloyal, and dangerous women hide in the gym. For them, it’s not a fitness centre; it’s a hunting ground. And the targets are always men battling with lust and lacking discipline.





These gym baddies? They can’t be trusted. Their wardrobe is weaponized. They don’t dress to sweat; they dress to seduce. Many even pay gym instructors with their bodies; not money. That’s their idea of “appreciation.”





Want to expose her motives? Tell your woman you’re joining her gym sessions daily. Watch how her passion for “fitness” suddenly disappears. Her countenance will shift; because you just threatened her market. She knows you’re about to checkmate her silent games.





Let’s be honest; what are those outfits really about? Most gym wear today looks like seductive nightwear. Cleavage out, nipples outlined, and yansh split into perfect halves like it’s meat on display. This is not about staying fit. This is modern hookup culture with dumbbells.





And don’t even get me started on the gym instructors doubling as pimps. They network single gym girls with rich, married men, and connect desperate married women with sugar boys.

That’s another sermon on its own.





Now hear me clearly; I’m not saying your woman can’t go to the gym. I’m simply telling you the truth about what happens in many of them. What you do with this information is up to you.





But I pray God gives you discernment so you don’t suffer for 603 years because you trusted the wrong woman in leggings.



