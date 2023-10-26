H.E PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HONOURS VICTIM OF THE MAILONI BROTHERS BRUTALITY….THE LATE ZFDS PILOT MAJOR MOSES MASUMBA.

Zambia Flying Doctor Service fallen hero the late Major. Moses Masumba has today the 24th of October,2023 received posthumously the President’s insignia of honor from His Execllency President of the Republic of Zambia. Mr. Hakainde Hichilema during the 59th Independence investiture ceremony held in Lusaka.

Major. Moses Masumba was until his demise ZFDS Chief Pilot and had dedicated 21 years to the Service ensuring that the mandate of the ZFDS of going to the rural and hard to reach areas of Zambia is achieved.

However,his career was cut short as he was murdered on May,5th 2010 by the infamous ‘Mailoni brothers’ at Cheembe airstrip while ferrying a medical team that had gone for a medical outreach in Luano Valley Central Province.

And Yichidi Ndhlovu former ZFDS pilot who was Maj.Masumba’s co-pilot on May 5 th 2010 has also been honored for her bravery and flying the aircraft onboard the body of late Maj. Masumba and medical personnel to Ndola safely.

The two heros were honored and given special recognition from his Excellency alongside other great men and women in Lusaka during the investiture ceremony at State House.

The Medal was received by the late Major Masumbas wife ,Mrs Nancy K.Masumba whilst Captain Yichidi Ndhlovu received hers in person.

Speaking at the same event,the Chief Executive officer,Dr George Ng’uni was elated at this noble gesture by the Government of the Republic,indicating that after 13years of his death,this gallant hero is remembered for the immense contributions to ensuring medical services are provided to the most rural parts of Zambia,this recognition is a great honor to the Service and also the families that have been honored.

Credit : Zambia Flying Doctor Service