HAIMBE ANNOUNCES NEARLY \$500 MILLION INVESTMENT DEAL FOLLOWING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISIT TO EGYPT





By Dennis Sikazwe Jr



Zambia continues to rise on the global stage, with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe SC, MP, revealing that President Hakainde Hichilema’s recent State Visit to Egypt has attracted investment pledges worth close to 500 million US dollars. The pledges focus on energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development.





Speaking in Parliament, Haimbe explained that the visit, which took place from 23rd to 25th February 2025 at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, was a major step toward strengthening Zambia’s international partnerships and delivering tangible benefits to the people.





One of the biggest highlights from the visit is the plan to set up two 100 megawatt solar plants in Kafue and Mongu by 2026, in partnership with Toyota Tsusho and Elsewedy Electric. The investment package will also support the expansion of the ZESCO–Elsewedy project to locally produce transformers and prepaid meters, with at least 40 percent of contracts going to Zambian small businesses. Arab Contractors will also take part in road and bridge infrastructure, with a focus on transferring technology and building local skills.





During the Zambia-Egypt Business Forum, further agreements were signed to boost trade routes under the Lobito Corridor and beyond, aimed at improving regional connectivity and economic growth.





In agriculture and animal health, Zambia and Egypt agreed to work together in the production of vaccines for diseases like FMD and anthrax. Joint research is set to begin in early 2026. Egypt also committed to supporting Zambia’s smart farming ambitions through training in biotechnology, irrigation, and climate-resilient practices. Scholarships and training opportunities for at least 50 Zambians over the next three years were also secured.





Water development was another major area of discussion. Zambia and Egypt explored cooperation in water harvesting, recycling, desalination, and irrigation systems. An agreement on water cooperation is expected to be signed by the end of 2025, helping Zambia meet its clean water and sanitation targets.





The visit also brought stronger political and diplomatic ties. President Hichilema and President el-Sisi committed to working more closely on African priorities such as climate financing, poverty reduction, and the restructuring of global debt systems. The two leaders also agreed to hold regular political consultations through their respective foreign ministries.





Five memoranda of understanding were signed during the visit, covering areas such as agriculture, livestock development, urban planning, and the creation of structured political dialogue between the two countries.





According to Haimbe, the visit reflects Zambia’s strong commitment to building smart partnerships that bring real development home. From energy to infrastructure, agriculture to water, the outcomes of the trip are a clear sign that Zambia is open for business and the world is responding.