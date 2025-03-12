Hairstylist charged after dragging 15-year-old client across shop floor over $150

video shows Maryland hairstylist Jayla Cunningham dragging a 15-year-old client across a salon floor over a disagreement over a $150 payment. Cunningham has since been charged with second-degree assault.

Cunningham, 18, claimed she had just finished putting a weave on for the client when a quarrel occurred over payment. The New York Post reports that the altercation, which happened inside a hair salon in Prince George County earlier this month, has gone viral and caused a lot of controversy.

The teen claimed to have sent the money via Cash App, but Cunningham never got it, according to Fox5 DC.

Cunningham grabbed the girl by the sweatshirt and dragged her back into the salon as she tried to leave.

“She ran. Forget trash; she ran without paying me,” Cunningham told the outlet. Security footage caught the hairstylist dragging the teen down a hallway and into a separate room near a garbage bag.

Cunningham is heard in the video telling the girl to remain on the ground as she goes to get scissors to take off her freshly done hairstyle.

“Sit right here until somebody sends it. I’m not f—— playing. You just tried to f—— run. You lucky I ain’t beat the s— out you,” Cunningham said, in the video obtained by Fox 5 DC.

Cunningham stepped out of the corridor for a moment, then returned to gaze into the camera that captured the whole event.

“I dragged her by her hood back into the salon until I could get paid or, you know, until the police come or until, you know, she let me take out the service, because it’s like she literally ran outside, like she was about to be gone,” Cunningham explained.

Later, the mother of the client explained that the confusion resulted from her daughter sending the payment to an incorrect account by mistake.

“It’s just absolutely absurd. It’s viral. It’s all over the country,” the disheartened mother told the outlet.

According to the teen’s mother, Cunningham scared her daughter by allegedly yanking her hair while she was snatching her hoodie. The family’s lawyer, De’Aja Thompson, called the video “horrendous.”

Thompson told People “It’s a 15-year-old girl. We’re talking about someone’s child here. A child who is being dragged across a salon floor by her jacket over something as simple as a mistake.”

The mother emphasized the emotional toll the incident has taken on her daughter and echoed the lawyer’s thoughts. Meanwhile, Cunningham, also known as Jayla Amora on social media, defended the way she behaved, arguing she was merely attempting to protect herself from losing money.

“I feel like if I didn’t do that, she would have been gone and I would have just never been paid,” Cunningham said.

On March 5, the Prince George County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal charges against Cunningham. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing in the case is planned for April 18.

Cunningham was previously charged with three counts of second-degree assault in an unrelated case filed on October 4, 2024, by the Hyattsville Police Department. The case’s hearing is scheduled for March 18.

It is unclear if Cunningham has obtained legal counsel for the most recent accusation.

The family of the teen client hired Jackson and Associates, a law firm in Upper Marlboro, to handle their case.