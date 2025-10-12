HAKAINDE HICHILEMA ESCAPED DEATH IN CHINGOLA.



It was during the difficult days of the PF government when fear ruled the streets and courage was rare.In the mining town of Chingola, Hakainde Hichilema now the President of Zambia escaped death by inches. A police officer had fired a bullet on HH vehicle near the Civic Centre, forcing him to flee for his life.





When no one dared to offer him shelter, one brave woman stepped forward Mrs. Mushimbwa Gardner a respected lodge owner known for her kindness and strong spirit. Despite the danger, she opened her doors and said the words that would be remembered forever:





Bring him to my lodge. If he is to die, we die together.



For three tense days, Mrs. Gardner hid HH at her lodge, refusing to bow to fear.Thousands of UPND youths and community members surrounded the building, determined to protect both their leader and the woman who risked everything for him.





Mrs. Gardner knew she could lose her business or even her life but she didn’t hesitate. Her only dream was to see Hakainde Hichilema one day walk through the gates of State House.





Today, she is remembered as the Iron Lady of Chingola a woman whose courage, loyalty, and sacrifice helped shape history,





We’re requesting the Chingola Municipal Council through the able leadership of Johnson M Kang’ombe – Chingola Mayor to also honour her as a freewoman of Chingola like they did to Mr Mwee.





11/10/25

By:MUBANGA LEMBA LEMBA

#chingolatulandepemedia

UPND Zambia