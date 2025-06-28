Hakainde Hichilema is excessively deceptive, lacks discernment- Laura Miti

Laura Miti writes..



I would have said more things if Edgar Lungu had done what Hakainde Hichilema has done which is deceiving the nation by pretending to graciously ask the withdrawal of the constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, when in reality, he only did so because he knew the Constitutional Court was about to nullify his process (which had ignored leading civil society organizations, church bodies, and the legal fraternity in Zambia.





If it was Edgar Lungu doing what Hakainde has done, I would have called him out as a spineless leader lacking discernment.





We love Hakainde Hichilema as people who voted for him, but the man is excessively deceptive. Not long ago, he claimed he never cancelled national mourning but merely “extended” it, when in truth, he had announced the termination of national mourning to allow “normalcy to prevail,” stating that the family of former President Edgar Lungu (ECL) could proceed with funeral arrangements as they wished.





Then, on the day of the burial—when the widow and children were fully prepared to lay their husband and father to rest—Hichilema committed one of the most shocking and culturally insensitive acts of deception: dragging the grieving widow and children to court in South Africa to halt the burial. What kind of sensible leader does such a thing?





We love and support Hakainde Hichilema, but he is dragging the nation into disgrace. He must reflect on his actions; otherwise, even his staunch supporters will find it difficult to blindly follow and defend his deceptive and insensitive behaviours