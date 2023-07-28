Hakainde HICHILEMA is in office but NOT in power- Canisius Banda

By Canisius Banda

THE PRICELESS CASE OF THE OWL – SEEING IN THE DARK

[Why the UPND will fail]

There is no secret under the sun. In time, everything is exposed.

For years, the UPND has been a Western project.

To use political power for the spread of liberalism and for resource control has been its mission

The reason Hakainde HICHILEMA will NOT relocate to State House is that Community House, his house, is now the local command post for this private sector driven project.

The UPND will fail.

This is so because it is primarily an instrument for the actualisation of foreign interests.

It does NOT have the collective spirit of ordinary people behind it.

Entrepreneurship prospers.

For instance, Kachasu brewers and street vendors all are types of SMEs.

Anyone or any government against them exhibits idiocy, anyone or government which harasses them, is against prosperity.

All they require is policy support and strategic regulation.

Besides it being a platform for the assertion of ethnic pride, the UPND is a special purpose vehicle for Western accumulation, and defrauding citizens.

It explains why FQM hired covert operatives and spent millions of pounds to take out ECL and install Hakainde HICHILEMA.

The cover used for this targeted investment for regime change were elections and the people of Zambia.

There is no nationalism in the UPND.

How else do you explain Zambia’s Cabinet marketing FNB and promoting its growth and NOT ZANACO?

Many of Zambia’s Cabinet ministers are at sea, in the dark, they are not quite aware of exactly what is going on.

Barring a change of course, Zambia’s economy will not prosper.

And Zambia’s poverty will remain.

There is NOT a single county in the world that has developed through private sector initiatives alone, without State guidance and economic involvement.

Zambia might do well to learn from the economic model of Sweden, itself a Western country.

Zambia has now become one big holding corporate entity for private securities.

Our Republican President is merely its front.

Hakainde HICHILEMA is in office but NOT in power.

Aluta continua!

